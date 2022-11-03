UrduPoint.com

Air Pollution Level Becomes Severe In Indian Capital Region

Umer Jamshaid Published November 03, 2022 | 03:20 PM

NEW DELHI, Nov. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :The air pollution level in the Indian capital region Delhi on Thursday became severe, officials said.

According to the Central Pollution Control board (CPCB), the overall air quality index (AQI) remained in the severe category at 442.

The air quality is severe and prominent pollutants are PM 2.5 and PM 10, said the CPCB.

The information has been received from monitoring stations set up across Delhi.

Experts say PM 2.5 are fine particles that are 2.5 microns or less in diameter and can travel deep into the respiratory tract, reaching the lungs and entering the bloodstream.

Health officials have advised people, especially those with respiratory illness, in Delhi to minimize outdoor exposure until the improvement in air quality.

Doctors say severe air quality affects healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing pulmonary diseases.

As per the CPCB, AQI between 0-50 is considered "good", between 51-100 "satisfactory", between 101-200 "moderate", between 201-300 "poor", between 301-400 "very poor", and between 401- 500 "severe" and beyond 500 is severe plus emergency.

Air pollution continues to worsen in Delhi and it gets aggravated during winter months. The deterioration in air quality is attributed to slow wind speed and stubble burning (farm fires) in the neighboring states.

Indian capital city Delhi is among the topmost polluted cities in the world with industrial activities and vehicular traffic being significant contributors to air pollution in the city, along with rampant construction.

Reports said several residents have reported breathing difficulties, with the elderly and schoolchildren being the worst hit.

A leading private school has suspended physical classes for students at its branches in Delhi and Haryana in view of the deteriorating air quality and will be conducting online classes from Friday, a local television news channel NDTV said in its report.

"This comes a day after the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights urged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to shut schools till air quality improves," NDTV said.

