Open Menu

Air Pollution Responsible For 1 In 5 Deaths Among U-5 Cambodian Kids: UNICEF

Muhammad Irfan Published August 27, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Air pollution responsible for 1 in 5 deaths among U-5 Cambodian kids: UNICEF

PHNOM PENH, Aug. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) --:The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) issued a statement on Saturday, saying air pollution is responsible for nearly one in every five deaths among children under five in Cambodia.

The Cambodian Ministry of Health and UNICEF jointly released the kingdom's first Children's Environmental Health (CEH) assessment, which highlighted the major environmental health risks that children face, including exposure to air pollution, water and food contamination, toxic metals, pesticides, and hazardous waste.

"The climate crisis is a child rights crisis. Children are now more exposed than ever to intense and destructive environmental hazards that jeopardize their fundamental rights, including their right to survive and thrive," UNICEF Representative in Cambodia Will Parks said in the statement.

Kol Hero, director of the Cambodian Ministry of Health's Preventive Medicine Department, said the negative health impacts on children due to increasing environmental risks and climate change factors cannot be ignored.

"This assessment will be a valuable resource for all stakeholders that are committed to building a healthier, cleaner, and more sustainable environment for our children and future generations," he said.

The CEH assessment recommends that Cambodia strengthen policies and regulations to prevent and control the exposure of pollutants and contaminants, enhance the capacity of healthcare professionals to address environmental health issues, and promote public awareness of climate change and environmental issues.

Related Topics

United Nations Water Cambodia All

Recent Stories

Fatima bint Mubarak launches National Strategy for ..

Fatima bint Mubarak launches National Strategy for Empowerment of Emirati Women ..

46 minutes ago
 UAE to celebrate &#039;Emirati Women&#039;s Day&#0 ..

UAE to celebrate &#039;Emirati Women&#039;s Day&#039; on Monday

2 hours ago
 Mariam Almheiri: Declaring International Day of Cl ..

Mariam Almheiri: Declaring International Day of Clean Energy inspires countries ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2023

7 hours ago
 Malen rescues point for disappointing Dortmund at ..

Malen rescues point for disappointing Dortmund at Bochum

16 hours ago
Accountability court adjourns hearing in multi bil ..

Accountability court adjourns hearing in multi billion land scam case

16 hours ago
 Dr. Akram felicitates Sindh caretaker health minis ..

Dr. Akram felicitates Sindh caretaker health minister

16 hours ago
 Verstappen hails 'incredible' home Dutch Grand Pri ..

Verstappen hails 'incredible' home Dutch Grand Prix pole

16 hours ago
 Australia warm-up a 'first step' to Rugby World Cu ..

Australia warm-up a 'first step' to Rugby World Cup for Dupont's France

16 hours ago
 Several Spanish women's team staff, not coach Vild ..

Several Spanish women's team staff, not coach Vilda, offer to quit over Rubiales ..

16 hours ago
 'Proud' Fiji defeat England for first time to send ..

'Proud' Fiji defeat England for first time to send World Cup warning

16 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous