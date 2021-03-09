UrduPoint.com
Air Raid Kills 5 Militants In Eastern Afghanistan's Ghazni Province

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 05:50 PM

Air raid kills 5 militants in eastern Afghanistan's Ghazni province

GHAZNI, Mar 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Five militants have been confirmed dead as fighting planes targeted a Taliban gathering in Afghanistan's eastern Ghazni province on Monday, provincial government spokesman Wahidullah Jumazada said Tuesday.

Acting on tip-off, the fighting planes struck a gathering of Taliban fighters in Dasht-e-Talkhakzar area of Zana Khan district late Monday night killing five insurgents on the spot, the official said.

No security personnel or civilians had been harmed in the air attacks, Jumazada said. Taliban militants who are active in parts of Ghazni province are yet to make comment.

