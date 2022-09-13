Nairobi, Sept 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :The capital of Ethiopia's northern Tigray region was hit by an air strike on Tuesday, hospital officials and Tigrayan rebels said.

The reported strike on Mekele came just days after the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) said it was ready for a ceasefire and talks with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government after nearly two years of war.

"AbiyAhmed's drones targeted MekelleUniversity Adi Haki campus," TPLF spokesman Getachew Reda said on Twitter.

Another TPLF spokesman, Kindeya Gebrehiwot, also said on Twitter that Mekele University had been "bombed" causing injuries and property damage, which was still being assessed.

"This is happening after the Govt of Tigray established a negotiating team & expressed its readiness for peace talks," he said.

Kibrom Gebreselassie, a senior official at Tigray's Ayder hospital, also said on Twitter there had been "an early morning drone attack" on Mekele.

"One injured patient has arrived at Ayder. Total casualties not yet known," he said.

AFP was not able to independently verify the claims. Access to northern Ethiopia is severely restricted and Tigray has been under a communications blackout for over a year.

There was no immediate comment from government officials.

