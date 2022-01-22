Air strike on Yemen prison leaves at least 70 dead

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Saada, Yemen, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :At least 70 people were killed in an air strike on a prison and at least three children died in a separate bombardment as Yemen's long-running conflict suffered a dramatic escalation of violence on Friday.

The Huthi rebels released gruesome video footage showing bodies in the rubble and mangled corpses from the prison attack, which levelled buildings at the jail in their northern heartland of Saada.

Further south in the port city of Hodeida, the children died when air strikes by the Saudi-led coalition hit a telecommunications facility as they played nearby, Save the Children said.

Yemen also suffered a country-wide internet blackout.

"The children were reportedly playing on a nearby football field when missiles struck," Save the Children said.

The UN Human Rights Office said the reports of intensifying coalition air strikes on populated areas were "deeply shocking".

Eight aid agencies operating in Yemen said in a joint statement they were "horrified by the news that more than 70 people, including migrants, women and children, have been killed... in a blatant disregard for civilian lives."They said the prison in Saada was used as a holding centre for migrants, who made up many of the casualties.