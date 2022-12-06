UrduPoint.com

Air Transport Body Expects Airlines To Return To Profitability In 2023

Faizan Hashmi Published December 06, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Air transport body expects airlines to return to profitability in 2023

ISTANBUL , Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :The International Air Transport Association (IATA) on Tuesday said that the global airline industry would return to profit next year for the first time since 2019.

The association expects a small net profit of around $4.7 billion in 2023, while in 2022, the sector is expected to post a net loss of $6.

9 billion, an IATA statement said.

The airline industry was one of the most-effected sectors by the pandemic measures, such as lock downs and travel restrictions. The IATA statement recalled the losses of $42 billion in 2021 and $137.7 billion in 2020.

"As we look to 2023, the financial recovery will take shape with a first industry profit since 2019," said Willie Walsh, IATA's director general.

Related Topics

2019 2020 Post Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Pakistan to import POL products from Russia: Musad ..

Pakistan to import POL products from Russia: Musadik

27 minutes ago
 General elections to be held in October next year: ..

General elections to be held in October next year: Ahsan

2 hours ago
 realme Offers a Last Chance to Grab Your Favourite ..

Realme Offers a Last Chance to Grab Your Favourite realme Products on its 12.12 ..

2 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Haris Rauf out of series due to injuri ..

Pak Vs Eng: Haris Rauf out of series due to injuries

3 hours ago
 United States Funded Hydropower Project Brings Lig ..

United States Funded Hydropower Project Brings Light to Pakistani Homes

3 hours ago
 vivo Y22 Launched in Pakistan with Amazing Camera ..

Vivo Y22 Launched in Pakistan with Amazing Camera Features and Trendy Design

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.