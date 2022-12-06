Air transport body expects airlines to return to profitability in 2023

ISTANBUL , Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :The International Air Transport Association (IATA) on Tuesday said that the global airline industry would return to profit next year for the first time since 2019.

The association expects a small net profit of around $4.7 billion in 2023, while in 2022, the sector is expected to post a net loss of $6.

9 billion, an IATA statement said.

The airline industry was one of the most-effected sectors by the pandemic measures, such as lock downs and travel restrictions. The IATA statement recalled the losses of $42 billion in 2021 and $137.7 billion in 2020.

"As we look to 2023, the financial recovery will take shape with a first industry profit since 2019," said Willie Walsh, IATA's director general.