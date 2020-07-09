UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AirAsia To Emerge Stronger From Pandemic: Fernandes

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 06:00 PM

AirAsia to emerge stronger from pandemic: Fernandes

Kuala Lumpur, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes insisted Thursday the top budget carrier would emerge "stronger" from the coronavirus pandemic despite a warning about its future, and said the airline was hopeful of raising a sizeable cash injection.

In an interview with AFP, the chief executive said he never imagined the industry could face such a crisis, which has triggered massive layoffs worldwide and led to some carriers collapsing.

"I never believed the aviation industry could be hit this hard. But... we are still flying," he said from his office in downtown Kuala Lumpur.

"This will not go on forever. We will come out stronger." AirAsia pioneered low-cost travel across Asia in the early 2000s, feeding insatiable demand for cheap flights from a rapidly-emerging middle class, and became one of the region's top budget carriers.

But the Malaysian carrier reported dismal first-quarter results this week after grounding almost its entire fleet due to the virus, prompting auditor Ernst & Young to warn of "significant doubts" about its future.

It also noted the airline's liabilities currently exceeded its assets by 1.84 billion Ringgit ($430 million).

Fernandes said the airline could not "run away" from the assessment but added: "We had four months of no revenue, that does not mean liabilities will exceed assets for the rest of our lives."AirAsia was taking steps to minimise costs, including cutting about 7.5 percent of 23,000staff across its businesses, he said, but added he hoped there would not be any further job losses.

Related Topics

Budget Job Young Kuala Lumpur From Industry Top Asia Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

World Muslim Communities Council to organise virtu ..

21 minutes ago

Sania Nishtar says over Rs152b distributed among m ..

25 minutes ago

Shahid Afridi’s charity foundation’s logo feat ..

34 minutes ago

TRA participates in SAMENA Telecommunications Coun ..

51 minutes ago

Man beaten by fourth wife for contracting fifth ma ..

53 minutes ago

Oman announces 1,518 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.