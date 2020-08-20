Airbnb Files For Initial Public Offering
Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 08:50 AM
San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Home-sharing startup Airbnb on Wednesday said it has confidentially filed with US regulators for an initial public offering.
The number of shares and price has yet to be determined, according to the San Francisco-based company.
The move comes as the travel industry suffers an economic blow from the coronavirus pandemic amid slowdowns in the tourism industry.