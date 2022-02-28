UrduPoint.com

Airbnb To Offer 100,000 Free Beds For Ukraine Refugees

Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Airbnb to offer 100,000 free beds for Ukraine refugees

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :US vacation-rental platform Airbnb said Monday it would offer free short-term stays to up to 100,000 people fleeing Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The San Francisco-based company said in a statement that its top leaders had "sent letters to leaders across Europe, starting with the leaders of Poland, Germany, Hungary and Romania, offering support in welcoming refugees within their borders.

""While Airbnb.org is committing to facilitate short-term housing for up to 100,000 refugees fleeing Ukraine, it will work closely with governments to best support the specific needs in each country, including by providing longer-term stays," it added.

The lodgings will be funded by the company, donors to an Airbnb fund for refugees, and hosts, it said.

