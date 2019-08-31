UrduPoint.com
Airbus Drops Bid To Replace Canada Fighter Jets

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 10:10 AM

Ottawa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) :Aerospace giant Airbus announced Friday that it is withdrawing from a Canadian government call for proposals to replace 88 aging fighter jets.

The contract is reportedly valued at a minimum Can$15 billion (US$11.4 billion).

The company announced in a statement with Britain's Defense Ministry that the Typhoon fighter presented by the Eurofighter consortium would no longer be among the candidates.

The statement cited two factors for the decision, the first of which was that security requirements from the joint US-Canadian North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) were too expensive.

"NORAD security requirements continue to place too significant of a cost on platforms whose manufacture and repair chains sit outside" the United States and Canada, the statement said.

