UrduPoint.com

Airbus Establishes Aircraft Lifecycle Service Center In Southwest China

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Airbus establishes aircraft lifecycle service center in southwest China

CHENGDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Airbus, the European aircraft manufacturer, on Wednesday set up an aircraft lifecycle service center in the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu.

As Airbus' first aircraft lifecycle service center outside Europe, it will provide parking, storage, maintenance, upgrading, modification, dismantling and recycling services for all types of aircraft, said Airbus.

Covering an area of 717,000 square meters, it will have the capacity to house 125 aircraft.

The center is a collaboration between Airbus, TARMAC Aerosave and Aerotropolis Xingcheng Group, which is based in Chengdu, the capital city of Sichuan Province.

The establishment of the center marks the business scope of Airbus in China through the whole chain of aviation industry.

Related Topics

Business Europe China Chengdu All Industry

Recent Stories

Kuwait oil price down US$2.28 to US$82.62 pb

Kuwait oil price down US$2.28 to US$82.62 pb

6 minutes ago
 Dana Gas shareholders approve 4.5 fils per share c ..

Dana Gas shareholders approve 4.5 fils per share cash dividend for H2 2022

50 minutes ago
 Hamed Al Zaabi highlights UAE&#039;s strong progre ..

Hamed Al Zaabi highlights UAE&#039;s strong progress in combatting money launder ..

51 minutes ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi plants 65 mangrove s ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi plants 65 mangrove seedlings in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
 5.5 magnitude earthquake in Greece felt in Egypt

5.5 magnitude earthquake in Greece felt in Egypt

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Togo on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Togo on Independence Day

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.