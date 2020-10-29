UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Airbus Flies Into Red In Third Quarter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 03:10 PM

Airbus flies into red in third quarter

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :European aircraft maker Airbus said Thursday that one-off charges related to the deep job cuts announced earlier this year pushed it deep into the red in the third quarter.

Airbus said in a statement that it booked a net loss of 767 million Euros ($900 million) in the period from July to September, compared with profit of 989 million euros a year earlier.

Operating or underlying profit fell by 49 percent to 820 million euros and revenues declined by 27 percent to 11.2 billion euros, the statement said.

Earnings were hit by a restructuring charge of 1.2 billion euros related to the decision to axe 15,000 jobs.

And while Airbus said that uncertainty resulting from the coronavirus pandemic prevented it from issuing any earnings forecast for the whole year, it was confident it had stopped the cash haemorrhage seen earlier this year.

"The company assumes no further disruptions to the world economy, air traffic, Airbus' internal operations, and to its ability to deliver products and services.

On that basis, the company targets at least break-even free cash flow... and customer financing in the fourth quarter of 2020," it said.

Chief executive Guillaume Faury said that "after nine months of 2020 we now see the progress made on adapting our business to the new Covid-19 market environment.

"Despite the slower air travel recovery than anticipated, we converged commercial aircraft production and deliveries in the third quarter and we stopped cash consumption in line with our ambition," Faury said.

With global air traffic not expected to return to 2019 levels until 2023 or 2025, Airbus said it had scaled down the rate of production of its A320, A220, A330 and A350 planes.

In the nine months to September, aircraft deliveries have fallen by about 40 percent, with a shortfall of about 20 percent in the third quarter alone.

Related Topics

World Business Company Job Traffic Progress July September 2019 2020 Market From Billion Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,312 new COVID-19 cases, 1,500 reco ..

8 seconds ago

Maulana Fazl says PDM will break all previous reco ..

13 minutes ago

KPT shipping movements report

3 minutes ago

Nation united against enemy's cowardly acts of vio ..

3 minutes ago

45th Int'l Rehmat-ul-Lil-Aalamin (PBUH) Conference ..

3 minutes ago

Sri Lanka capital to go into lockdown after virus ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.