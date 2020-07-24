UrduPoint.com
Airbus Makes Gesture To Resolve EU-US Dispute

Fri 24th July 2020

Airbus makes gesture to resolve EU-US dispute

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Airbus announced Friday it had made a gesture to end a long-running dispute between the European Union and the United States at the World Trade Organization over aircraft subsidies.

The manufacturer said it had reached agreement with the French and Spanish governments that raises the interest rates on funds provided to help develop the long-haul A350 to levels the WTO considers appropriate.

"Airbus considers itself in complete compliance with all WTO rulings," it said in a statement.

"After 16 years of litigation at the World Trade Organization, this is the final step to stop the long-standing dispute and removes any justification for US tariffs."

