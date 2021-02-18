UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Airbus Reports 1.1-billion-euro Loss In 2020 In Wake Of Covid-19

Faizan Hashmi 17 seconds ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 11:40 AM

Airbus reports 1.1-billion-euro loss in 2020 in wake of Covid-19

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :European aircraft giant Airbus said Thursday it was able to limit its losses last year as the airline sector collapsed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Airbus said in a statement that it booked a net loss of 1.

1 billion Euros ($1.3 billion) in 2020, a slight improvement over the previous year's bottom-line loss of 1.4 billion euros, demonstrating the group's "resilience... in the most challenging crisis to hit the aerospace industry".

Related Topics

2020 Industry Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Gambian President on Inde ..

25 minutes ago

Brazil reports 56,766 new coronavirus cases

25 minutes ago

Saudi-led coalition intercepts Houthi drone

40 minutes ago

Samsung announces ‘Burque Corporation’ as an a ..

43 minutes ago

UAE Press: Vaccine and reforms drive UAE recovery

55 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 18 February 2021

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.