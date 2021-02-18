Airbus reports 1.1-billion-euro loss in 2020 in wake of Covid-19

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :European aircraft giant Airbus said Thursday it was able to limit its losses last year as the airline sector collapsed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Airbus said in a statement that it booked a net loss of 1.

1 billion Euros ($1.3 billion) in 2020, a slight improvement over the previous year's bottom-line loss of 1.4 billion euros, demonstrating the group's "resilience... in the most challenging crisis to hit the aerospace industry".