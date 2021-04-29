UrduPoint.com
Airbus Reports Q1 Net Profit Of 362 Million Euros

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 11:40 AM

Airbus reports Q1 net profit of 362 million euros

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Airbus reported Thursday net profit of 362 million Euros ($439 million) in the first quarter, but stated that "the market remains uncertain" in the face of the ongoing pandemic.

The European aircraft manufacturer delivered 125 commercial planes this quarter and plans to deliver the same number in 2021 as last year, the firm said in a press release.

