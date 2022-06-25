UrduPoint.com

Airbus To Set Up China Research Center To Boost Innovation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 25, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Airbus to set up China research center to boost innovation

NANJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :Airbus will establish the Airbus China Research Center in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, to strengthen the company's footprint and innovation partnerships in China, the company announced Friday.

Airbus and Suzhou Industrial Park signed a framework agreement on Friday on the establishment of the center. The new move by Airbus is aimed at reaffirming its long-term commitment to cooperating with and investing in China, according to Airbus China.

"China not only has a promising aviation market, but also has advanced technological advantages in many fields," said George Xu, executive vice president of Airbus and chief executive officer of Airbus China.

"Airbus hopes to jointly contribute to the high-quality development of China's aviation industry by taking advantage of the high-quality business environment, unique industry chain and talent pool here," Xu said.

The Airbus China Research Center is located in China's Yangtze River Delta, one of the country's economic hubs.

It will carry out research work on advanced technologies, such as hydrogen energy infrastructure, advanced manufacturing, and the aviation industry's upgrading with digitalization and intelligence.

It is due to start operations in 2023, said the company.

Airbus also said it is committed to leading the decarbonization of the aerospace sector, and aims to develop the world's first zero-emission commercial aircraft by 2035, which is consistent with China's goal to peak its carbon emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

Established in 1994, Suzhou Industrial Park has attracted a dozen high-tech enterprises in fields such as AI, biomedicine, nanotechnology and intelligent manufacturing.

In recent years, Suzhou has been striving to seize the strategic opportunities of the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta and build a highland for its aerospace industry.

Suzhou seeks to gather more than 500 enterprises in the aerospace industry chain, with operating income reaching 60 billion Yuan (about 9 billion U.S. Dollars) by 2023.

Related Topics

World Business China Company Suzhou George Market Agreement Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Emirates to operate extra flights for upcoming Haj ..

Emirates to operate extra flights for upcoming Hajj season

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan Cricket team set to arrive at training ca ..

Pakistan Cricket team set to arrive at training camp today ahead of Test series ..

23 minutes ago
 Shahid Afridi supports Rashid Khan's driver for ea ..

Shahid Afridi supports Rashid Khan's driver for earthquake affectees in Afghanis ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan’s desire for peace shouldn’t be taken ..

Pakistan’s desire for peace shouldn’t be taken as its weakness: Prime Minist ..

2 hours ago
 Punjab CM Hamza announces 12,000 scooties for fema ..

Punjab CM Hamza announces 12,000 scooties for female teachers and other women

2 hours ago
 PML-Q’s Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain announces that ..

PML-Q’s Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain announces that he is forming his separate pol ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.