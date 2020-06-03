UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Airline Angst As Spain To Sue Over Virus Flight Chaos

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 12:20 AM

Airline angst as Spain to sue over virus flight chaos

Madrid, June 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Iberia protested Tuesday after the Spanish government pledged to sue 17 airlines for failing to inform travellers about their right to a refund for flights cancelled during the pandemic.

A day after the consumer affairs ministry said it would take legal action, the Spanish carrier hit back.

"Iberia and Iberia Express inform customers clearly about their rights," it said.

Under European law, when a flight is cancelled, passengers must be offered an alternative flight or a refund. The refund may be voucher, but only if the customer consents, the European Commission clarified last month.

"Shortcomings in the information provided on customers' rights following the cancellation of flights," led to the legal action, the ministry said.

"The misleading omission of information by airlines in offering vouchers (as the only option) constitutes unfair trading involving a clear lack of consent as well as a breach of the law," a statement said.

Iberia said it was "bewildered" by the allegations and denounced the "very damaging effects" of such a move on both its reputation and "financial ability to overcome the current paralysis".

Companies to be named in the lawsuit are Air Europa, Air France, Binter Canarias, EasyJet, Eurowings, Iberia (Iberia Express and Air Nostrum), Jet 2, KLM, Latam Airlines, Lufthansa, Ryanair, Scandinavian Airlines (SAS), Transavia, Thomson Airways (TUI), United Airlines, Volotea and Wizzair.

"Refunds are always possible. This option has been clearly offered to our customers," Germany's Lufthansa told AFP.

"But it must be understood that refunds are not being paid out within the normal timeframe," it said.

The refund issue has become a political hot potato in the European Union.

At the end of April, 12 European states including France -- but not Spain -- asked the bloc to suspend the law requiring airlines to offer full refunds for flights cancelled due to the crisis.

But the Commission said airlines must offer refunds and cannot force passengers to accept vouchers, while suggesting they incentivise vouchers as a way to support the hard-hit tourism sector.

French consumer rights group UFC-Que Choisir also said in May it would file a legal complaint against 20 airlines for failing to reimburse customers for cancelled flights.

With the near freezing of international traffic, airlines face an unprecedented financial crisis. Industry body Airlines for Europe (A4E) says 9.2 billion Euros ($10.3 billion) had been lost in unused tickets by the end of May.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) gave a similar estimate, saying unused tickets amounted to some $10 billion in Europe and $35 billion globally.

Related Topics

Europe France European Union Traffic Germany Spain April May Government Industry Billion

Recent Stories

UAE-France strategic relations gain significant mo ..

38 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Ports launches &#039;SAFEEN FEEDERS&#039 ..

1 hour ago

Noon Work Ban to begin in mid-June: MoHRE

2 hours ago

Spain's Jobless Rate Hit 3-Month Low in May - Stat ..

6 minutes ago

Spain Has No New COVID-19 Deaths for 2nd Day - Hea ..

6 minutes ago

Prices, quality of products checked

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.