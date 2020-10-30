Airline giant IAG logs 1.76-bn-euro Q3 loss on virus

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :IAG, the owner of British Airways and Spanish carrier Iberia, dived into a net loss of 1.76 billion Euros ($2.1 billion) in the third quarter on coronavirus fallout, it said Friday.

The loss after taxation in the three months to September contrasted with net profit of 1.0 billion euros a year earlier, IAG announced in a statement, adding that demand continues to be "adversely affected" by Covid-19 restrictions.