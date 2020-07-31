UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Airline Giant IAG Logs 3.8-bln-euro Loss On Virus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 12:20 PM

Airline giant IAG logs 3.8-bln-euro loss on virus

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :Airline conglomerate IAG, the owner of British Airways, on Friday posted a first-half net loss of 3.8 billion Euros ($4.5 billion) due to the "devastating" impact of coronavirus.

The group, which had posted a year-earlier net profit of 806 million euros, also unveiled plans for a capital increase of up to 2.75 billion euros in a results statement, as it seeks to navigate fallout from the deadly COVID-19 crisis.

"The results ... were significantly impacted by the outbreak of COVID-19, which has had a devastating impact on the global airline and travel sectors, particularly from late February 2020 onwards," the company said.

IAG, which also owns Iberia and Vueling, swung to a pre-tax loss of 4.2 billion euros, which contrasted with profit of 1.

0 billion euros last time around.

Revenues tanked 56 percent to 5.3 billion euros in the reporting period.

"All IAG airlines made substantial losses. As a result of government travel restrictions, quarter two passenger traffic fell by 98.4 percent on a capacity reduction in the quarter of 95.3 percent," said Chief Executive Willie Walsh in the earnings release.

"We have seen evidence that demand recovers when government restrictions are lifted," he said, adding that the group's airlines had taken measures to additional reassurance to customers about health and safety.

However, Walsh said that "we continue to expect that it will take until at least 2023 for passenger demand to recover to 2019 levels."

Related Topics

Company Traffic February 2019 2020 All From Government Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 5951 deaths with 278305 cases of ..

7 minutes ago

PM says No NRO for opposition on legislation for F ..

18 minutes ago

PM directs strict action against corrupt elements ..

55 minutes ago

Pakistan welcomes three-day ceasefire in Afghanist ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 31, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.