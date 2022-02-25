UrduPoint.com

Airline Giant IAG More Than Halves Annual Losses

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2022 | 12:30 PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :British Airways owner IAG said Friday that net losses more than halved last year as Covid travel restrictions were lifted.

The loss after tax narrowed sharply to 2.9 billion Euros ($3.3 billion) last year after a record 6.9 billion euros in 2020, IAG said in a results statement, adding that a "strong recovery" was underway.

