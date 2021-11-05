UrduPoint.com

Airline Giant IAG Slashes Losses On Covid Recovery

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 02:50 PM

Airline giant IAG slashes losses on Covid recovery

London, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :British Airways owner IAG said Friday that third-quarter losses shrank sharply on the lifting of Covid travel curbs, and expressed hope of a return to profit next year.

The loss after taxation hit 574 million Euros ($664 million) in the three months to September compared with 1.8 billion euros a year earlier, IAG said in a statement, while revenues more than doubled on strong long-haul demand.

The group's star performer, Spanish carrier Iberia, meanwhile bounced back into profitability.

The European travel conglomerate, whose portfolio also includes Aer Lingus, Level and Vueling, added that it flew 43.4 percent of its pre-pandemic 2019 capacity.

IAG expects this figure to reach 60 percent in the fourth quarter.

- 'Significant recovery underway' - "There's a significant recovery underway," said Chief Executive Luis Gallego.

"We continue to capitalise on surges in bookings when travel restrictions are lifted.

"The full reopening of the transatlantic travel corridor from Monday is a pivotal moment for our industry." IAG shares however sank more than three percent in early trade on the London stock market.

"As such, the company remains firmly in the camp of a recovery play, which in turn has attracted the attention of investors still keen on IAG's prospects," noted Interactive Investor analyst Richard Hunter.

"The market consensus of the stock as a strong buy suggests that IAG may soon be breaking out of its current holding pattern." The pandemic slammed global aviation last year as travel curbs destroyed demand, but the industry has been boosted this year by the gradual lifting of international travel restrictions.

The full reopening of worldwide air travel has however been held back by the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

IAG added Friday that operating losses also improved sharply to 452 million euros, down from 1.9 billion euros last time around.

And revenues soared to 2.7 billion euros.

- Return to profit - "In the short term, we are focused on getting ready to operate as much capacity as we can and ensuring IAG is set up to return to profitability in 2022," said Gallego.

IAG added that both Iberia and Vueling had recovered well from pandemic fallout and remained the best performers in the group.

"Iberia returned to profitability while Vueling reached breakeven at the operating level," noted Gallego.

"Both seized opportunities to strengthen their positions on routes to Latin America and the Spanish domestic market." The group suffered a vast net loss of 6.9 billion euros in 2020, slashing about 10,000 jobs at British Airways and 500 positions at Aer Lingus as it sought to navigate the Covid crisis.

IAG is the latest aviation giant to log improving financial results, even if they remain in loss.

Earlier this week, Irish no-frills airline Ryanair revealed net losses narrowed sharply during its first half, or six months to September.

The Dublin-based carrier, which flies mainly throughout Europe, said Monday that its net loss totalled 48 million euros, after a loss of 411 million euros a year earlier.

Related Topics

Europe Company London Buy Ireland May September 2019 2020 Market From Industry Best Billion Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Singapore urged not to hang mentally disabled traf ..

Singapore urged not to hang mentally disabled trafficker

5 minutes ago
 18 candidates interviewed for DG CAA post : Senate ..

18 candidates interviewed for DG CAA post : Senate told

5 minutes ago
 Abeer Rizvi leaves modelling industry

Abeer Rizvi leaves modelling industry

13 minutes ago
 Voice services available in all 7 districts of Ex- ..

Voice services available in all 7 districts of Ex-FATA: Senate told

17 minutes ago
 Price of onions, chicken go down

Price of onions, chicken go down

17 minutes ago
 UK probe into French trawler tragedy set to releas ..

UK probe into French trawler tragedy set to release findings

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.