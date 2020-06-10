UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Airlines Improvise Gradual Liftoff As Lockdowns Ease

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 09:20 AM

Airlines improvise gradual liftoff as lockdowns ease

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Cabin crews on standby with destinations revealed only hours before the flight, pilots put on simulators to keep up to date -- an airline restarting after the pandemic is a far cry from the clockwork precision of the pre-coronavirus world.

"Flexibility" is the top priority, said Lufthansa chief executive Carsten Spohr last week, as the airline has "developed completely new procedures in flight and route planning".

As borders slammed shut to halt virus transmission, about 90 percent of passenger connections at the German airline fell away, leaving an "emergency" timetable comparable to the 1950s.

Daily passengers dwindled to 3,000 from its usual 350,000.

With the peak of the crisis over in Europe, the airline is plotting its restart -- and the entire operation has been forced to act more nimbly to cope.

For Lufthansa crews, the inch-by-inch progress means "they have almost no fixed shifts any more, only on-call periods", Spohr said.

"They know how quickly they have to make it to the airport and that they should be nearby, and then they get a few hours' notice about where they're going.""Methods we've always used to patch over problems have become the standard," he added.

Some flights, like the first India-bound service, have been dropped almost at the last moment for lack of landing authorisation.

Related Topics

World Europe German Progress From Top Airport

Recent Stories

Council for Industrial Revolution reviews proactiv ..

8 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,288 new COVID-19 cases

8 hours ago

Kuwait reports 630 new COVID-19 cases

8 hours ago

Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island to host historic &#039;UF ..

9 hours ago

Saudi Arabia supports call for immediate ceasefire ..

10 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed rolls out FazaaHemam Card

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.