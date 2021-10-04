UrduPoint.com

Airlines To Lose $51.8 Bn In 2021, Stay In Red In 2022: IATA

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 06:30 PM

Boston, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Global airlines will lose an estimated $51.8 billion in 2021 and another $11.6 billion in 2022 in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to an industry forecast released Monday.

The projections by trade group the International Air Transport Association (IATA) show a deeper fall than the prior forecast in April for losses of $47.7 billion this year. IATA also increased the estimate for 2020 losses to $137.7 billion from $126.4 billion.

