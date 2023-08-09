Open Menu

Aiwan's Mpox Cases Climb To 266

Sumaira FH Published August 09, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Aiwan's Mpox cases climb to 266

ISTANBUL, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :Taiwan on Tuesday confirmed seven new cases of Mpox, raising the overall count to 266. The Taiwan Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said all the recent cases involved male Taiwanese citizens aged 20 to those in their 40s.

The patients began experiencing symptoms such as fever, swollen lymph nodes, and a rash with blisters between July 24 and Aug. 1.

The CDC encouraged high-risk groups to get vaccinated. In July, it expanded the immunization campaign to include those with multiple recent sexual partners (including sex workers), people with sexually transmitted diseases, and their sexual partners.

Two shots are advised for better protection, at an interval of at least 28 days. As of Monday, 25,803 people had received both doses of the vaccine, while 19,510 had received a single dose. Last year, the World Health Organization renamed Monkeypox to Mpox, saying the name of the disease had acted as "racist and stigmatizing language." In June, it declared Mpox was no longer a public health emergency of international concern.

Related Topics

World Male June July All

Recent Stories

Economic stability will be biggest challenge for u ..

Economic stability will be biggest challenge for upcoming NA: Asif

1 minute ago
 Our economy can't grow with high power tariff: PM

Our economy can't grow with high power tariff: PM

20 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Emirati photographer Noura ..

UAE President receives Emirati photographer Noura Al-Neyadi

33 minutes ago
 Babar Azam's devotion to payer wins hearts

Babar Azam's devotion to payer wins hearts

1 hour ago
 Govt enhanced budget of Higher Education Commissio ..

Govt enhanced budget of Higher Education Commission: Ahsan

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan's plea in IHC seeking his transfer from ..

Imran Khan's plea in IHC seeking his transfer from Attock to Adiala jail adjourn ..

2 hours ago
Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy attracts 69 emerg ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy attracts 69 emerging technology companies to th ..

3 hours ago
 Mahira Khan raises voice against 14-year old Rizwa ..

Mahira Khan raises voice against 14-year old Rizwana

4 hours ago
 FIA summons Khawaja Haris for inquiry in Toshakhan ..

FIA summons Khawaja Haris for inquiry in Toshakhana case

5 hours ago
 Dissolution of NA: PM to send summary to President ..

Dissolution of NA: PM to send summary to President today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 August 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 August 2023

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous