UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ajax Player Promes Arrested For Family Stabbing: Report

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 06:10 PM

Ajax player Promes arrested for family stabbing: report

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Dutch international footballer Quincy Promes has been arrested in connection with a stabbing at a family gathering earlier this year, a Dutch news report said Sunday.

The 28-year-old Ajax forward Promes "is suspected of assault resulting in serious physical injury," popular daily tabloid De Telegraaf said.

The incident happened at a family party at a shed in the scenic town of Abcoude, just outside Amsterdam in late July, the newspaper said.

"A relative was seriously injured and suffered, among other things, very serious knee injuries," in the incident, the newspaper said.

Promes allegedly got into a scuffle after an argument with the relative and other family members immediately intervened, the paper said. The relative laid charges a month ago, it added.

Amsterdam police spokesman Jelmer Geerds told AFP a "28-year-old man has been arrested" but declined to give further details.

He said the suspect was in custody and a decision whether he would be released on bail would be taken later on Sunday.

Ajax could not immediately be reached for comment, but the NOS public broadcaster said the club confirmed that Promes was not at training on Sunday.

The Amsterdam-born Promes, known for his speed and technical style of playing, joined Ajax last year from Sevilla FC in a 15 million-euro transfer.

Before that he played for Spartak in Moscow, where he was named Footballer of the Year in Russia in 2017.

He played his first match in Dutch national colours in March 2014 against France.

Related Topics

Injured Police Moscow Russia France Man Amsterdam Quincy March July Sunday 2017 Family From Sevilla

Recent Stories

DEWA wins Gold at Dubai Human Development Award 20 ..

16 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak, Afghan Ambassador discuss expa ..

46 minutes ago

UAE top destination for global experts in rain enh ..

46 minutes ago

Belhaif Al Nuaimi discusses boosting local product ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Nigeria to establish joint committee to enhan ..

2 hours ago

UAE to host 20th Council of Ministers Meeting of I ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.