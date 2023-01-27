UrduPoint.com

Ajax Sack Manager Schreuder After Poor Run Of Results

Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Ajax sack manager Schreuder after poor run of results

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :Dutch team Ajax has parted ways with head coach Alfred Schreuder over poor results this season.

"The trainer's contract ran till June 30, 2024, but has been terminated. The disappointing results and lack of development within the team are the main reason for this decision.

The management of the club is no longer confident about their agreement," Ajax said in a statement late Thursday.

Ajax added that assistant coach Matthias Kaltenbach's deal is also being terminated with immediate effect.

Ajax are currently in fifth place with 34 points in the Eredivisie standings. Under Schreuder's helm, Ajax racked up 12 wins and lost seven matches in 25 matches.

The 50-year-old Dutchman replaced Erik ten Hag after his move to Manchester United last season.

