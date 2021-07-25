UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK CEC Expresses Full Satisfaction On Holding Of AJK General Elections

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 05:40 PM

AJK CEC expresses full satisfaction on holding of AJK general elections

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) : Jul 25 (APP):Azad Jammu Kashmir Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Justice (Retd) Abdul Rasheed Salaria Sunday expressed full satisfaction over holding of general elections process in Azad Jammu Kashmir in free, fair and peaceful manner.

Talking to media persons during his visit to various polling stations in Kotli, Bhimbher and Mirpur districts , he expressed the hope that the overall turnout of the voting might be over 56 percent.

He was flanked by members of the AJK Election Commissioner Raja Farooq Ahmed Niaz and Farhat Ali Mir during visit to the polling stations to assess the polling process in Mirpur division.

The chief election commissioner said that although there were reports about occurrence of some unpleasant incidents of clashes among the rival groups outside the polling stations, but the overall polling process remained peaceful under the due foolproof security arrangements.

To this direction, he expressed full satisfaction over the arrangements made by the Election Commission for holding of the polls in free, fair and transparent manner.

Responding to a question of APP, he said that since polling process will continue till the stipulated 5.00 pm in the evening according to the elections schedule, voters present in the premises of the polling stations till 5.00 pm would also be able to exercise their right of vote even after passing of the stipulated polling time.

To another question, the Chief Election Commissioner said that the presiding officers would be bound to provide the copies of the unofficial results to the polling agents of the contest political parties and the independent candidates soon after completion of the counting process.

APP / AHR.

Related Topics

Election Chief Election Commissioner Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Visit Jammu Mirpur Kotli Azad Jammu And Kashmir Sunday Media

Recent Stories

51,073 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

28 minutes ago

Guinean President receives General Inspector of UA ..

43 minutes ago

UAE delegation visits Saudi Arabia to strengthen a ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Police handle 42K calls during Eid Al Adha h ..

1 hour ago

Dubai saw 6,388 sales transactions worth AED14.79 ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan reports 2,819 new COVID-19 cases, 45 deat ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.