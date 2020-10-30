UrduPoint.com
AJK Celebrates Eid Milad Un Nabi (PBUH) With Religious Fabulous Zest

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 06:30 PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) : Oct 30 (APP):The most sanctified day of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) – the Birth Day of last Holy Prophet – Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) was celebrated across Azad Jammu Kashmir including expatriates city of Mirpur on Friday with full traditional religious reverence and fervor.

Various processions and rallies were taken out from various parts of the city and other parts of the district, which were the hallmark of the sacred day.

All the processions later joined the main Milad procession taken out from Markazi Jamia Mosque Moulana Abdul Hakeem at Allama Iqbal Road.

A large number of people from all spheres of life joined the procession to celebrate the birth day of Sarwar-e-Konain, Hatim-un-Nabaeen Hazrat Muhammad Mustafa (PBUH) with full religious zeal and fervor.

Moulana Mufti Allama Bashir Mustafvi, Sajaada Nasheen Khari Shareef, DG Religious Affairs Mufti Nazir Qadri, Deputy Commissioner Raja Tarhir Mumtaz, SSP Raja Irfan Salim, ex President AJKCCI Sohail Shujah, District Information Officer Javeid Mallick, Life-time Chairman of Hatam-e-Nabuat (PBUH) and Markazi Milad Committee Muhammad Riaz Alam Advocate and others leading scholars and ulema besides eminent icons from all sections of life led the Eid Milad-un-Nabi procession which passed through its traditional routes with great jubilation and emotions of pleasure.

Addressing the Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) mehfil-e-Milaad at Shaheed Chowk, speakers paid glorious tributes to Hazrat Muhammad Mustafa (Peace Be Upon Him).

They said that salvation here and hereafter lies in the total implementation of Islamic teachings and acting upon sayings of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) in our individual and collective lives besides acting upon the sayings of Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

Speakers prayed for the upholding of the teachings of islam, Quran and Sunnah, unity, integrity and solidarity of the Muslim ummah, early liberation of the occupied Muslim Homelands including Palestine and Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir, security, stability and prosperity of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Sabeels of milk and soft drinks were set up by various organization along the entire routes of the Milaad processions in the city and rest of the district.

Cooked food was distributed among the people including poor, orphans and down trodden to mark the jubilation over the sacred day of Eid Milad un nabi (PBUH).

All city streets and roads including bazars and shopping centers, besides public and private buildings were beautifully decorated with multi color lights and buntings.

Since last two nights all private and public buildings were beautifully illuminated with colored lights to express extreme jubilation over this exceptionally auspicious day.

