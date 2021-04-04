UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK Christian Community Celebrates Easter Festival In Their Homes Due To COVID-19 Spell With Due Religious Fervor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 04:50 PM

AJK Christian community celebrates Easter festival in their homes due to COVID-19 spell with due religious fervor

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) Apr 04 (APP):The Christian community dwelling in different parts of Azad Jammu Kashmir including the largest Mirpur district Sunday celebrated their religious festival of Easter with fullest traditional religious zeal and fervor at their homes in view of the ongoing wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

Brief domestic services to celebrate the sanctified day of the Christian fraternity were held in the premises of residential buildings of Christian community AJK including Mangla town of Mirpur district, where Christian community mostly lives in.

The Christian community inhibiting Azad Kashmir particularly in Mirpur district prayed for the salvation besides for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan including Azad Jammu Kashmir besides for the early success of Kashmir freedom movement.

The participants of the Easter Day service prayed for the solidarity, integrity and prosperity of Pakistan, Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan besides for the freedom of occupied Jammu & Kashmir from Indian clutches Speaking at individual special services held to mark the day hosted at homes at Chitterpari, in outskirt of Mirpur city on speakers including Reverend Haroon Ajmal, Javeid Gill, Younis Bhatti, Supreme Head Mirpur Christian Foundation, and others said that requisite arrangements were made to observe the religious festival individual at their homes by the local Christian fraternity in view of the ongoing COVID-19 deadly spell, to celebrate the religious festival of Easter with fullest religious solemnity and fervor.

The brief domestic services of Easter marked the day of pledge with special prayers by the Christian community to serve for the maintenance of religious obligations by the community besides for the welfare of the community and uplift and prosperity of the country including AJK.

Speakers said that like across Pakistan the minority communities including the AJK-based Christians enjoyed full liberties to perform their religious obligations at par with the majority Muslim community.

The Christian Community's religious leaders said that the minorities in Pakistan including Azad Jammu Kashmir will not lag behind to serve for the speedy progress and prosperity of the country including AJK side by side their fellow countrymen belonging to the majority Muslim community.

They said that minorities including Christian community in Pakistan and AJK were enjoying full liberty to perform their religious rites and all other related obligations – since they were enjoying an excellent life coupled with all benefits along with other fellow-countrymen, they remarked.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Christian Community Minority Jammu Gilgit Baltistan Progress Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir Sunday Muslim Christian All From

Recent Stories

SHD welcomes over 15,000 visitors in 8 days in Kho ..

11 minutes ago

Masdar announces partnership with Circle of Hope t ..

26 minutes ago

ALDAR launches second cycle of &#039;Manassah&#039 ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 2,113 new COVID-19 cases, 2,279 reco ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Economy, Amazon join hands to support start- ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Heritage Days weaving UAEâ€™s rich craftsm ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.