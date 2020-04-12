AJK Christian community celebrates Easter in their homes amid COVID-19 threat

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) : Apr 12 (APP):The Christian community dwelling in different parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir including the largest Mirpur district Sunday celebrated their religious festival of Easter with fullest traditional religious zeal and fervor at their homes in view of the ongoing wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

Brief domestic services to celebrate the sanctified day of the Christian fraternity were held in the premises of residential buildings of Christian community in AJK including Mangla town of Mirpur district, where Christian community mostly lives in.

The Christian community inhibiting Azad Kashmir particularly in Mirpur district prayed for the salvation besides for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan including Azad Jammu Kashmir besides for the early success of Kashmir freedom movement.

The participants of the Easter Day service prayed for the solidarity, integrity and prosperity of Pakistan, Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan besides for the freedom of occupied Jammu & Kashmir from Indian clutches Speaking at individual special services held to mark the day hosted at homes at Chitterpari, in outskirt of Mirpur city, speakers including Reverend Haroon Ajmal, Javeid Gill, Younis Bhatti, Supreme Head Mirpur Christian Foundation, and others said requisite arrangements were made to observe the religious festival individual at their homes by the local Christian fraternity in view of the ongoing COVID-19 deadly spell, to celebrate the religious festival of Easter with fullest religious solemnity and fervor.

The brief domestic services of Easter marked the day of pledge with special prayers by the Christian community to serve for the maintenance of religious obligations by the community besides for the welfare of the community and uplift and prosperity of the country including AJK, they underlined.

The speakers said like across Pakistan the minority communities including the AJK-based Christians enjoyed full liberties to perform their religious obligations at par with the majority Muslim community.

The Christian Community's religious leaders said the minorities in Pakistan including Azad Jammu Kashmir will not lag behind to serve for the speedy progress and prosperity of the country including AJK side by side their fellow countrymen belonging to the majority Muslim community.

They said that minorities including Christian community in Pakistan and AJK were enjoying full liberty to perform their religious rites and all other related obligations – since they were enjoying an excellent life coupled with all benefits along with other fellow-countrymen.