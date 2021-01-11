UrduPoint.com
AJK Civil Administration Put On Alert To Deal With Any Eventuality

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 07:40 PM

AJK civil administration put on alert to deal with any eventuality

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :The Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Monday strongly denounced the unprovoked firing on civilian population from Indian forces across the line of control.

In a statement over the frequent incidents of violation of ceasefire in form of unprovoked firing by the Indian troops at the LoC he said that Indian brute forces have crossed all the limit s of humanity and have engaged to target the civil population of Azad Kashmir.

The Prime Minister directed the civil administration to remain alert and vigilant to deal with any eventuality in the wake of any untoward incident.

He drew the attention of the United Nations and international community towards the grave situation obtaining at the line of control and urged to take serious notice of the Indian forces aggressions at the line of control.

He said Indian Prime Minister in fact is a representative of Indian extremists elements and has given an open license to the Indian brute forces to kill the Kashmiri people and has also intensified the reign of terror in occupied Kashmir to crush the indigenous freedom movement launched by the people of occupied Kashmir.

He urged the United Nations to play its leading role in resolving the Kashmir issue rather than playing a role of silent spectator.

The Prime Minister said that so far 31 civilians of Azad Kashmir have been martyred due to indiscriminate Indian forces thousands have been injured, while property was also destroyed due to firing.

The Prime Minister made it clear that durable and lasting peace between Indian and Pakistan could not be established unless and until the Kashmir issue is resolved in accordance with the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

He highly appreciated the courage and velor of the civilians living near the line of control and facing the Indian forces aggression and adding a new chapter in the freedom history.

