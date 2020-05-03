AJK commemorates World Press Freedom Day with renewed pledge

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) : May 03 (APP):Like rest of the world, the World Press Freedom Day 2020 was also commemorated across Azad Jammu Kashmir on Sunday with the renewal of the pledge to continue supporting the struggles for the safety and security of the basic human right of expression and the freedom of press the world over.

The day was particularly marked with unanimous demand to the world human rights bodies for the grant of complete freedom to the press the world over especially in the areas like Indian occupied Jammu Kashmir where the freedom of expression was being gagged by the occupational Indian forces at the gun point primarily to suppress the Kashmiris struggle for liberation of the motherland from forced and unlawful Indian rule.

This year the media in Pakistan and AJK is operating under a new and challenging environment created by the spread of COVID-19. Since the spread of the pandemic in the country, two journalists have reportedly died and at least 38 media workers have tested positive.

In AJK, various organizations of media workers and press clubs including the Jammu Kashmir Union of Journalists reportedly held brief meetings maintaining social distance in line with the set Standard Operating PSOPs in view of the current COVID-19 to avert threat of its spread in various AJK cities, primarily as hallmark of the world press freedom day.

Expressing grave concern over the increased incidents of victimization of journalists in Indian occupied Jammu Kashmir by the Indian occupational forces, these meetings vehemently condemned increased restrictions imposed to suppress the voice of media in Indian- occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

Special ceremonies were held in various parts of Azad Jammu Kashmir under the auspices of various journalists organizations and press clubs to observe the day which provides an opportunity to the press to recount their outcomes over the previous years.

In Mirpur, special ceremony to mark the day was held under the auspices of Jammu Kashmir Union of Journalists with the Union's central President Hafiz Maqsood Mirza in the chair.

Speaking on this occasion, the JKUJ leaders including the chair – Hafiz Maqsood, Central Vice President Sohrab Ahmed Khan, Ali Akhtar Salim, founder leader of the organization Altaf Hamid Rao, Dr. Usman Ghani, digital media journalist Rao Jehanzeb Khan and others vehemently condemned the recent registration of cases against several of noted Kashmiri journalists in Indian occupied Jammu Kashmir including Peerzada Ashiq, Gohar Gillani and female photojournalist Masarrat Zahra by the occupational Indian authorities under serious charges.

They termed it a cowardly act on the part of the Delhi's installed puppet administration of the IOJK to gag the true voices of Kashmir through such coercive tactics also against global moral norms and commitments.

The Jammu Kashmir journalists fraternity leaders warned the suppressive Indian authorities and their stooges in Indian occupied Kashmir that such mean and cowardly acts to suppress the freedom of expression in the bleeding vale of Kashmir could not sustain for a long time and the media would continue raising the voice of Kashmiris till their just and principled struggle for securing their right of liberation of the motherland from forced and unlawful Indian rule reaches to its logical end.

Three of the IOJK journalists including Gohar Gillani Masarrat Zahra and Peerzada Ashiq, who have worked with reputed organizations in India and abroad, were recently booked for uploading some Kashmir-related photographs and covering the viewpoint of the Kashmiri martyrs' families.

The meeting called upon the United Nations High Commission for Human Rights to immediately intervene to get the victimization of the Kashmiri journalists by the occupational Indian oppressive forces aimed at to gag the freedom of expression in the Indian occupied part of the disputed Himalayan state.

Speakers emphasized the need of the collective efforts by the international community to ensure the complete freedom of press across the world particularly in those areas including the bleeding vale of Indian-occupied Jammu & Kashmir where the voice of freedom was being today suppressed by the oppressive forces through one way or the other.

Speakers continued that since press enjoys the status of one of the most strong components being the fourth and important pillar of a state it was imperative for the governments and the nations to ensure its full freedom for the emergence of better and healthy society.

Speakers appreciated that because of the complete free-media policy of the government of Pakistan, the media in the country was currently enjoying full freedom as compared to various past dictatorial regimes, when the press had been suffering with various sanctions like censorship, they recalled.

They said that since the press and a nation rise and fall together, freedom of expression was imperative for building of a strong stable and healthy nation.

Speakers emphasized upon the government of AJK to get ensured the implementation of the 8th wage board award by the owners of the newspapers of the country vis-a-vis the early grant of the stipulated retainer ship allowance for the AJK-based correspondents and reporters of various national and regional dailies and periodicals since the 7th wage board award also clearly spoke of the strong recommendations for regular payment of the stipulated retainer ship allowance to the newspaper correspondents performing duties in the district and tehsil headquarters in Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

They also demanded of the AJK government for managing the inter-provincial, regional and international study tours of AJK journalists as well as the holding of the journalists capacity building / training workshops in all ten district headquarters of AJK by the state government to ensure the quality working by the newspaper and news agencies correspondents in AJK.