AJK congregations marking 48th anniversary of London Kashmiri martyrs condemn increased State terrorism in IIOJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) : Feb 21 (APP):The 48th martyrdom anniversary of the Kashmiri martyrs of London – Hanif Shaheed and Basharat Shaheed, was observed in Azad Jammu Kashmir on Saturday with due solemnity and reverence and with the renewal of the pledge to continue the mission of the Kashmiri martyrs till the liberation of occupied Jammu Kashmir from the Indian clutches.

Special ceremonies to observe the martyrdom day of the martyrs of London were held at the mausoleum of Bashrat Shaheed at Palak village and Hanif Shaheed in Mirpur city.

Strongly denouncing and rejecting August 05, 2019 Indian sinister act of scrapping of special status of the disputed Indian occupied Jammu Kashmir through revocation of article 370 and 35-A of her (India) constitution and converting bleeding vale of Indian occupied Jammu Kashmir for the last 19 months, speakers while addressing gathering at the mazar of Hanif Shaheed at central eid gah graveyard, urged upon the international community and human rights, peace and freedom loving nations to immediately intervene to get the innocent Indian occupied Jammu Kashmir people freed from the ongoing reign of state terrorism and violence unleashed against over 8 million people of the muslim-majority in the disputed occupied valley of Kashmir in particular and the population of entire held state in general.

A full dressed contingents of the students of Govt. Pilot High school No. 1 Mirpur presented salute to the two young Kashmiri martyrs at the mausoleum of Basharat Shaheed at Eid gah graveyard in Mirpur city.

The grand ceremony was echoed with the full throated slogans of Pakistan Zindabad, valiant armed forces of Pakistan Zindabad, Kashmir Baney Ga Pakistan, Down with India and Down with Indian imperialism, and Pakistan say Rishta Kiyaa – La e Laa Ha Illalah.

Senior AJK govt. officials besides notables representing diverse segments of the civil society from different parts of Mirpur and AJK including Chairman Basharat / Haneef Shaheed Memorial Committee and renowned Kashmiri historian K.D. Chaudhry, former Special Assistant to AJK Government Ch. Muhammad Ashraf, Station Director AK Radio Mirpur Muhammad Shakeel and other city elite representing all walks of life placed the floral wreaths at the mausoleum of the Kashmiri martyr Haneef Shaheed at Markazi Eid garh graveyard here Saturday morning.

Dignitaries from various parts of the district also attended the ceremony. They also offered fateha for the departed soul. Another similar ceremony was held at the mausoleum of Basharat Shaheed at Palak near here besides placing the floral wrath at that Mazar.

Speakers on both of the occasions paid rich tributes to the two Kashmir-born British nationals hailing from Mirpur Azad Kashmir – Bashrat Shaheed and Hanif Shaheed and their companion Ghazi Dalawar- who made hostage the staff of the Indian High Commission in London this day in 1973 at the toy-gun point with the demand for the release of 90 thousand Pakistanis who were made prisoners of war (POWs) during fall of Dacca in 1971.

The well uniformed students of Govt. Pilot Secondary School Mirpur presented salute and march past to the young Kashmiri martyr who laid down his life for maintaining the dignity and honor of Pakistan and the national Kashmir cause.

Speakers called for lending all possible potentials for strengthening Pakistan to reach the ultimate destination of freedom of Jammu and Kashmir from Indian yoke. He recalled that the Kashmiris given sacrifices for the sake of the two-nation theory during Pakistan and later – continuing sacrifices of their lives so far – for the cause of freedom of the Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

They said that it was the result of the continual supreme sacrifices of the valuable lives of Kashmiri martyrs, India recognized the disputed status of Jammu & Kashmir.

The speakers called for the early peaceful settlement of Kashmir issue through the result-oriented Indo-Pak dialogue according to the aspirations of the Jammu & Kashmir people. Speakers urged the world community to exert due pressure on India to move for resolving the 74 years old issue of Kashmir to get the south Asian region rid of the prevailing unrest.

They also called upon the international community including the major powers as well United Nations to perform their due global obligations by exerting pressure on India to brush aside her traditional delaying tactics and stubborn approach to ensure the early peaceful settlement of the core issue of Kashmir through meaningful dialogue with Pakistan and Jammu Kashmir people for grant of right of self determination to Kashmiris under the spirit of UN resolutions for the sake of emergence of ever-lasting peace in South Asia.