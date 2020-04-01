UrduPoint.com
AJK COVID 19; Coronavirus Patients Raised Till 9

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 11:20 PM

AJK COVID 19; coronavirus patients raised till 9

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) : Apr 01 (APP):AJK Officials on Wednesday said that coronavirus positive cases has been reached till 9 as three of them belonged to Mirpur district, four from Bhimbher district and two from Sudhanoti district.

This was disclosed in a high level meeting chaired by AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan held in the State's metropolis.

The meeting was informed that one of the nine patients detected positive was in a serious condition.

A total of 188 suspected cases have been registered in Azad Jammu Kashmir so far and all of them have been admitted in Quarantine centers at various locations in AJK for treatment, the meeting was informed.

The testing lab equipment would be reached at Rawalakot DHQ hospital for installation on Thursday – April 2, health authorities told the meeting.

According to the new schedule, the shops of edibles and the medical stories will remain open from 10.00 am to 4.00 pm daily in all AJK cities and towns.

