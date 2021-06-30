UrduPoint.com
AJK EC Hears All 29 Appeals Against Nomination Papers

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) : Jun 30 (APP):Azad Jammu Kashmir Election Commission has heard all 29 appeals lodged by various candidates against acceptance or rejection of the nomination papers by the returning officers in various Constituencies of AJK in connection with scheduled July 25 elections.

When contacted Senior AJK EC Officer District Election Officer Arshad Hussain Khawaja told APP here that appeals against acceptance or rejection of the nomination papers were received on 27th June and their hearing was held on 28th and 29th June by the AJK Election Commission.

Arshad continued that according to the election schedule, decisions on these appeals will be announced on 30th June and July 1st, 2021.

He said the candidates can withdraw their nomination papers on 2nd July 2021 and final list of candidates will be displayed on 3rd July and electoral symbols will be allotted on July 04, 2021There are 28,17090 registered voters for 33 seats of Azad Jammu Kashmir 's all ten districts. A total of 4,02441 registered voters will be entitled to exercise their right to franchise for Pakistan-based refugees' 12 constituencies.

