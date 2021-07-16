AJK Election Commission committed to hold free, fair polls

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :, Jul 16 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Chief Election Commissioner Justice (Retd) Abdul Rashid Sulehria has said that all resources would be channelized to ensure free, fair and transparent general elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir to be held on July 25.

He said this at the meeting of returning officers and district administration of Poonch division in Rawalakot on late Thursday.

He underlined the need for establishing close cooperation between administration and district returning officers for holding free, fair and peaceful elections in the state.

The CEC directed the administration to take all possible steps for maintaining peace during the election without taking any pressure and added that it was their collective responsibility to hold, free, fair and transparent elections.

Earlier, the Commissioner Poonch division Masoodur Rehman briefed the chief election commissioner about the arrangements being made for holding free, fair and impartial elections in Poonch division.

The meeting was attended among others by the Commissioner Poonch division, DIG Poonch division, Assistant Election Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners and SSPs of the districts of Poonch division.