AJK government committed for socio-economic uplift of people: Qayyum

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Prime Minister, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi on Thursday said all resources would be channelized to resolve the problems of the people to bring about socio-economic uplift in the lives of the people of Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Addressing the people who reached at the Prime Minister Secretariat in the State metropolis late Wednesday, the Prime Minister said a public governance system has been introduced in the state and the government would take immediate steps to address the people's grievances.

The Prime Minister met the people and directed the concerned officials to address their problems.

The Prime Minister announced to set up a special desk at the Prime Minister Secretariat for the convenience of the people and assured people that the government would fulfill its responsibility to safeguard lives and prosperity of the people.

The Prime Minister directed the cabinet Ministers to regularly listen to the problems of the people of their constituency to strengthen liaison between the government and people.

People on the occasion expressed the hope that the incumbent government under the leadership of Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi would remove past ignorance, and the beginning of a new era of progress and development would help resolve the longstanding problems of people of Azad Kashmir.