AJK Government To Introduce Reforms To Enable Seminaries To Take Benefit Of Modern Sciences: Qayyum Niazi

Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2022 | 08:10 PM

AJK government to introduce reforms to enable seminaries to take benefit of modern sciences: Qayyum Niazi

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) : Feb 13 (APP):Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has said that Ulema have played an important role in the welfare of the state and guiding the society in the right direction. He said the government will play its important role in establishing seminaries (madrassas) for the delivery of education harmonious to the modern lines.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Ulema in the Federal metropolis on Sunday.

The AJK Prime Minister said that mosques were playing an important role in promoting unity and tolerance in the society by following the golden principles of islam. He said that the government would bring important reforms to enable madaris to benefit from modern sciences so that the boys and girls studying there could benefit from modern technology including computers and IT.

Qayyum Niazi said, we have to prepare ourselves according to the requirements of modern times so that we can fight and break the propaganda that is being used to harm Islam. He said the government is taking solid steps for the development and prosperity of the state and in this regard we will have to move together to achieve the goal of development and stability.

Speaking on the occasion, Maulana Daniyal Shehab Madani appreciated the vision of the Prime Minister and assured him of his support.

