AJK Govt. Committed To Hold GENERAL ELECTIONS In Free, Fair Manner: AJKPM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 07:50 PM

AJK Govt. committed to hold GENERAL ELECTIONS in free, fair manner: AJKPM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) : , Mar 26 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan on Friday reaffirmed that the government would fulfill its responsibility for holding free, fair and transparent general elections in Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

Presiding over a high level meeting in the State metropolis, he said the government would provide all required resources to the election commission for holding free, fair and an impartial general elections of Azad Kashmir.

He directed to launch a campaign on media to create awareness among the masses to register their votes for the coming elections.

Haider also directed the administration to prepare voters lists while taking on board of all the stakeholders to ensure free fair elections in Azad Kashmir.

He added that voters lists should be completed within the specified time and extend full cooperation with the elections commission to complete this task.

He said the election commission is fully independent after passing of the thirteenth amendment and the government would cooperate with the election commission for conducting free fair and transparent election in the state.

He directed the officials to ensure the hundred percent completion of voters lists of all the districts of Azad Kashmir including the Constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir refugees settled in Pakistan and added that negligence in this regard will not be tolerated.

The Deputy Commissioners of various districts briefed the Prime Minister about the problems being faced by them regarding the preparations of the voters lists.The meeting was attended by the Cabinet Ministers and high ranking government officials.

Election Pakistan Prime Minister Election Commission Of Pakistan Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir Media All Government Refugee Cabinet

