AJK Govt. decides to continue ban on inter-provincial public transport, hotels across state

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) , Mar 22 (APP)::Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) State Coordination Committee (SCC) Sunday decided to continue ban on inter-provincial public transport and hotels as preventive measures to prevent the spread of corona virus in the state.

Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan presided over the SCC meeting held on Sunday.

The committee also decided to train the management staff of the quarantine centers established throughout the state by Pak Army.

It was decided in the meeting that more resources would be provided to the food department to deal with any untoward situation during corona pandemic.

"Announcements through Mosques would be made to ask public to stay in their houses, avoid unnecessary outdoor activities. All deputy commissioners would present the latest situational report of their respective districts to the Prime Minister at 04:00pm daily. All government employees would continue to perform their official duties taking precautionary measures and sitting at three feet distance from each other in their offices", decided in the meeting.

A committee headed by secretary finance was constituted in the meeting to prepare a report of economic losses due to the corona pandemic.

On this occasion, the concerned authorities thoroughly briefed the prime minister on the latest situation of coronavirus in the state.

It was told in the meeting that trial service of corona tests has been started in the Abbas Institute of Medical Sciences Muzaffarabad.

Meeting also reviewed the screening and checking arrangements at all entry points of the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan directed the concerned authorities to immediately trace those persons who had recently returned to the AJK from abroad. "They, after their tests, must immediately be shifted in quarantine centers", he directed.

He also directed for further strengthening of the checking and screening systems at entry points. "All Deputy Commissioners must submit their performance report daily at 4:00pm", he added.

He also directed the concerned authorities to ensure availability of edibles and other basic necessities of life to masses throughout the state.

Raja Farooq Haider advised to extend full cooperation to the workers engaged on daily wages besides providing them essential commodities on immediate basis.

He urged civil society, religious scholars and traders to help government to effectively deal with the corona pandemic.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan directed health officials to constitute LHVs, LHWs teams to visit door to door and help educate masses regarding corona pandemic.

He said no negligence will be tolerated regarding the hundred percent implementation of the government policies.

The video link meeting was attended by Minister Health, focal person on corona virus Dr. Najeeb Naqi, Minister State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) Ahmed Raza Qadri, Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana, Divisional Commissioners, DIGs and Deputy Commissioners of all ten districts.