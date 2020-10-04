UrduPoint.com
AJK Govt Foresees A Meaningful Partnership With United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA)

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 06:40 PM

AJK Govt foresees a meaningful partnership with United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) : Oct 04 (APP):Azad Government of the State of Jammu & Kashmir Sunday lauded UNFPA (United Nations Population Funds) Pakistan for its vibrant key role in population management and stabilization in Pakistan and its regions including Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Dr. Bashir said that poverty has a close relation with low literacy, high fertility, high childhood and maternal mortality especially among the poorest households.

"Approximately 60% of the country's population faces food insecurity and nearly 50% of the women and children are malnourished.Many Pakistani children are faced with long term nutritional deprivation, balanced food insecurity,poor health services, illnesses linked to hygiene, and improper feeding practices", he observed.

" Talking To APP here on Sunday that Secretary Population Welfare Department AJK while briefing about the visit of UNFPA(United Nations Population Fund) delegation to Muzaffarabad from October 5 to 7, 2020, said that headed by Ms. Lina Mousa, UNFPA Pakistan's Country Representative the delegation will be comprising Dr. Yilma Alazar, International FP Advisor; Dr. Jamil Ahmed Ch. Program Specialist SRH; Dr. Adeela Khan, Program Analyst.

The delegation during stay in capital city Muzaffarabadbesides visiting to different Population and Health related facilities in Muzaffarabad, is also scheduled to call on AJK President, Prime Minister AJK, Minister for Population, Minister for Health, Chief Secretary AJK and Secretary Population Welfare Department AJK.

Besides, the inaugural meeting of AJK Task Force on Population was also scheduled under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister of AJK on October 7, 2020 at Prime Minister's office in the AJK State metropolis.

The UNFPA Country representative Ms. Lina Mousa being member to forum will also attend first meeting of AJK Task Force on Population, he said and added that Dr. Shahid Hanif Dirctor General, Population Program Wing, asrepresentative of /o National Health Services Regulation and Coordination, Govt. of Pakistan andDr. Fauzia Assad, Country Director, Jhpiego (Pakistan) and Senior Program Advisor (Pakistan & AJK) Muslim Hands, will also represent the NGO's and Civil Society Organisation in the said meeting.

Observers believe that the UNFPA delegation's visit to AJK's,capital city of Muzaffarabad carries great significance for AJK in terms of UNFPA's support and future collaboration in the area of family planning and reproductive health services, Raja Razzaq said.

