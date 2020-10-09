AJK govt inks integrated uplift plan for construction of commercial complexes, renovation of mausoleums

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) : Oct 09 (APP):Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister, Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Friday said that his government had launched a phased comprehensive development plan for construction of commercial complexes and renovation of the mausoleums of the saints and religious divines throughout Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Addressing the budget session of the Aquaf Department in the State's capital town, he directed the officials of the Aquaf Department to extend modern facilities to the devotees and pilgrims visiting the mausoleums from various parts of the country.

The prime minister urged the concerned officials to start immediately the construction work of Sain Saheli Sarkar complex and expedite the remaining work of Kharri Sharif complex within the specified time.

He appreciated the steps taken by the Aquaf Departments for extending maximum facilities to the devotees coming from all over Azad Jammu and Kashmir and fulfilled their obligations for which the departments was established.

He assured that the government would cooperate with the Aquaf department to meet the expenditure of pension of the employees and other related issues and added that the department should manage its expenditure within the specified income and control the deficit.

The meeting also approved the construction of Auaf Complex ,Sheli Sarkar and Kharri Sharif complex.

Minister for Aquaf Raja Abdul Qayyum Khan said on his occasion that the Aquaf department had imposed strict financial discipline meeting the expenditures of the department from its own resources.

He said besides hosting the devotees the department was also taking measures to project the Islamic values and teachings of Saints and Religious divines effectively.