AJK Govt names Jalalabad-Tariq Abad Road after Shaheed Lt. Nasir Khalid:

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) : Sept. 06 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Sunday announced to name the link road from Jalalabad to Tariq Abad town after Shaheed Lt. Nasir Khalid.

Talking to media after laying floral wreath at the mousoleum of shaheed Nasir Khalid in the State's metropolis, he said this day reminds us of the glorious example of courage and velour of our soldiers who had defeated the enemy.

Paying rich tributes to the sacrifice of Shaheed lieutenant Nasir Khalid he said he is not a pride of his family but for the people of Azad Kashmir as well.

Haider assured the Army Chief that every Kashmiri is standby with the Pakistan Army for the defense of Pakistan. He said Pakistan Army is the one of the best Army of the world and added that Pakistan Army has also played a leading role in the war against terror which has no example in the history.

He said that history can never be forgotten the unparalleled sacrifices offered by our martyrs and ghazis for the defense of the motherland.

