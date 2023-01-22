AJK has vast potential for youth to flourish in various fields: AJK PM

ISLAMABAD: , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) ::Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Illayas on Sunday said AJK was enriched with vast potential for youth to flourish in various fields of professional life.

He was talking to a delegation of National Youth Empowerment called on him under the headship of its CEO Rana Ghulam Muzaffar at Jammu Kashmir House in Islamabad.

Speaking on the occasion, AJK PM, while terming the educated and skilled youth as an important part of any society or state, said "There is a vast potential for youth in AJK and they have proved their mettle in every sphere of life all across the world." He said the AJK government was working at different levels to provide proper counselling to the educated youth so that they could be able to lead a successful life, stand on their own feet and support their families.

He was of the view that despite huge youth potential, the career counselling opportunities in the region were almost non-existent.

Sardar Tanveer, while stressing the need for working for the development and welfare of society, said the development of the state and society was not possible without the participation of the youth.

Senior Minister Khawaja Farooq Ahmed, Minister for Higher education Malik Zafar Iqbal and others were present on the occasion.