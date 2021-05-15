AJK, IIOJK celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with full religious fervor but with simplicity

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2021 ) : May 13: (APP)::Like the rest of Pakistan, Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated across Azad Jammu and Kashmir and in Occupied Jammu Kashmir on Thursday with religious fervor but with simplicity in view of COVID-19.

The largest Eid gathering was held at central Eidgah and central Mosques in the State's capital town according to SOPs to avert threat of spread of Corona Virus, where Ulema in their sermons highlighted the significance of the sanctified festival in the backdrop of the Islamic history.

Meanwhile, thousands of Muslims thronged to various Eidgahs, shrines and Masajid in all 10 districts of AJK this morning to offer Eid prayers.

On the occasion, imams prayed for upholding of the teachings of islam, promotion of peace, unity, integrity and harmony among the Muslim Ummah and freedom of Indian occupied JAMMU KASHMIR from Indian yoke.

Elaborate arrangements were made by the divisional and districts administrations at all three divisional and district headquarters for celebrations of Eid festival across the liberated territory.

Meanwhile, in occupied Jammu & Kashmir, clashes erupted between Kashmiri youth and Indian occupying forces at several places post Eid prayers in which scores of youth, engaged in the Kashmir freedom struggle, sustained injuries, says a report reaching here Thursday night from across the line of control.