AJK LA condemns continual systematic killings of innocent Kashmiris by brutal Indian forces in IIOJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) May 04 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Tuesday adopted four identical resolutions moved by the law makers in the house expressing grave concern besides vehemently condemning the continual systematic killings of innocent Kashmiris by the brutal Indian forces in the bleeding Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) .

The house met in the State metropolis with Speaker Shah Ghulam Qadir in the chair.

Leader of opposition in the house Ch. Muhammad Yasin through his resolution invited the attention of the international community towards the gruesome human rights situations obtaining in occupied Jammu & Kashmir and urged upon the United Nations to implement its agreed resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir and grant the Kashmiris their fundamental right to self determination.

He also expressed his serious concern over the fast deteriorating health conditions of the Hurriyet leaders and demanded to extend medical facilities and their immediate release from jails.

Opposition member Abdul Rashid Turabi called for the resolution of the lingering Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations relevant resolutions and made it clear that no other option would be acceptable to the Kashmiri people.

He said that India had intensified the reign of terror in occupied Kashmir after its illegal action of 5th August 2019 and now Indian was engaged to change the demography of the state and these immoral and illegal actions had been widely condemned by the international media and human rights organizations.

He stressed the need for taking on board the Kashmiri leadership, people of Pakistan and the Parliament before finalizing any strategy on Kashmir.

Member Assembly Pir Syed Ali Raza Bukhari in his resolution strongly condemned the Indian forces atrocities and expressed concern over the fast deteriorating situations of corona pandemic in IIOJK.

He urged upon the international community to play role for resolving the Kashmir dispute which had posed a potential threat to world peace.

He called for resolving the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the wishes and aspirations of the Kashmiri people for establishing a lasting and durable pace in the region.

Member Assembly Rafit Aziz also condemned the Indian forces atrocities on Kashmiri people struggling for their internationally recognized right to self determination and made it clear that India would not be able to consolidate her hold over the held terror with the use of military force and Kashmiri will ultimately get their fundamental right to self determination.

Earlier the Minister for information technology Mustafa Bashir informed the house corona vaccine had been inoculated to over one lakh people and the awareness campaign in this regard had been started in the state.

Later the session was adjourned sine-e-die.

APP / AHR.