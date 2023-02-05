AJK minister urges UN to implement SC resolutions on Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Azad Jammu and Kashmir Khawaja Farooq Ahmed on Sunday urged United Nations and the international community to implement United Nations Security Council's (UNSC) resolutions on Kashmir.

Talking to APP, the AJK minister said that the international community should shun its duplicity on Kashmir issue.

He said that UNSC in its several resolutions had promised a free and and fair plebiscite in Kashmir but India had refused to implement those regulations. Rather it had deployed almost one million Indian troops in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

He said that the international community should impose sanctions on India which had been making mockery of UNSC resolutions on Kashmir.

"Kashmir is not a territorial dispute, rather is it a humanitarian issue and world powers should not prefer their economic interests over lives of hapless Kashmiris being butchered by Indian occupation (occupation) forces", he remarked.

The AJK minister thanked the Pakistani nation for observing 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' to remind the UN and the world superpowers about their commitments to Kashmir. He said that Pakistan had always provided moral, political and diplomatic support for the Kashmir cause.

He said that "human chain" made on February 5 on bridges linking AJK with Pakistan was meant to demonstrate that Pakistanis and Kashmiris were united on just cause of Kashmir.