AJK moves to utilize huge domestic hydro power potential: PM AJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) : Oct 30 (APP):Prime Minister, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan on Friday said Azad Jammu and Kashmir has a great potential of Hydro power generation and government would utilize these resources to generate electricity to turn the state self-reliant.

It would also help meet local energy needs and welfare of the State population, he said while expressing his views at the inaugural ceremony of a public-sector hydro power station at Banamulla in top mountainous scenic Leepa valley of AJK late Thursday.

Farooq Haider said the government attached highest priority to the socio-economic uplift of the people and taking all possible measures to provide basic amenities of life including provision electricity to the remotest area of the state.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated Rs. 36.687 million RCC bridges constructed over Qazinagh Nullah in the valley.

Farooq Haider continued that newly-inaugurated power project has been completed at a cost of Rs. 390 million and has the capacity to produce 4 megawatt electricity.

Funds for these projects has been provided by the government from its own resources and added that the power house would meet electricity requirements of the local population of leepa and Karana.

The Prime Minister said this project was launched by the Muslim league (N) government in 2016. He said provision of basic amenities of life to the people living close to line of control is the foremost priority and government would fulfill its commitment in this regard.