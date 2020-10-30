UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK Moves To Utilize Huge Domestic Hydro Power Potential: PM AJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 50 seconds ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 07:30 PM

AJK moves to utilize huge domestic hydro power potential: PM AJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) : Oct 30 (APP):Prime Minister, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan on Friday said Azad Jammu and Kashmir has a great potential of Hydro power generation and government would utilize these resources to generate electricity to turn the state self-reliant.

It would also help meet local energy needs and welfare of the State population, he said while expressing his views at the inaugural ceremony of a public-sector hydro power station at Banamulla in top mountainous scenic Leepa valley of AJK late Thursday.

Farooq Haider said the government attached highest priority to the socio-economic uplift of the people and taking all possible measures to provide basic amenities of life including provision electricity to the remotest area of the state.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated Rs. 36.687 million RCC bridges constructed over Qazinagh Nullah in the valley.

Farooq Haider continued that newly-inaugurated power project has been completed at a cost of Rs. 390 million and has the capacity to produce 4 megawatt electricity.

Funds for these projects has been provided by the government from its own resources and added that the power house would meet electricity requirements of the local population of leepa and Karana.

The Prime Minister said this project was launched by the Muslim league (N) government in 2016. He said provision of basic amenities of life to the people living close to line of control is the foremost priority and government would fulfill its commitment in this regard.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Electricity Line Of Control Azad Jammu And Kashmir 2016 Muslim All From Government Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

10th SIBF Publishers Conference to kick-off on Sun ..

46 minutes ago

Etihad Airways celebrates 15 years of flights to B ..

3 hours ago

UAE announces 1,172 new COVID-19 cases, 1,460 reco ..

3 hours ago

Federal Public Prosecution warns against accessing ..

6 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 44.88 million, d ..

6 hours ago

UAE officials participate in Third Extraordinary G ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.