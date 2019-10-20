UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK Observes Chehlum Of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) With Due Solemnity, Reverence

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 10:20 PM

AJK observes chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) with due solemnity, reverence

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) : , Oct 20 (APP):The Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S) and other martyrs of Karbala was observed across Azad Jammu & Kashmir on Sunday with due religious zeal and solemnity amidst full traditional sectarian harmony and reverence.

In Muzaffarabad, the central mourning procession to mark the Chehlum of the martyrs of Karbala was taken out from Imambargah Hussainia which culminated at the same site after passing through traditional routes in the capital city.

The capital district administration had evolved a contingency plan to maintain law and order in the urban localities and security on the routes of processions.

Similar processions to observe the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and other martyrs were taken out in all other AJK district and tehsil headquarters including all the three districts of Mirpur division in peaceful manner.

In AJK chehlum processions were brought out from Imambargahs which culminated at their fixed spots after marching through their tradition routes in all ten district headquarters including Mirpur, Muzaffarabad, Haveili, Hattiyan, Kotli, Bhimbher, Bagh, Sudahnoti, Rawalakot and Neelam valley.

Re-calling the martyrdom of Hazart Imam Hussain (AS), Ulema and Zakereen during the course of the procession delivered speeches highlighting the great essence of the day.

Like elsewhere, in Mirpur, the divisional and district administration, led by Commissioner Mirpur Division Muhammad Tsyyeb, DIG Police Sardar Gulfraz, DC Raja Tahir Mumtaz, , SSP Raja Irfan Salim, city Inspector and other senior officers, had made convoluted security arrangements to ensure peace and harmony during the course of Chehlum procession.

Ulema-in meticulous and people in broad-spectrum-along with social organisations, volunteers, notables and government personnel deserve a spontaneous gratitude for their splendid n' round-the-clock cohesion, backed by a persistent vigil which did not allow any problematic episode to crop up.

Paying glorious tributes to the martyrs of Karbala including Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), and his companions for the cause of Islam, at Imambargah Sadaat Colony and Shaheed chowk, Uleme and Zakirs including Maulana Tanveer Shirazi, Maulana Akhter Abbas and others said, "the event of Karbala inspires us to uphold the glory of Islam." They said, "we should not hesitate to render any sacrifice, even of our lives, for the lofty ideals of Islam." The speakers said, the Muslims world over were mourning the great martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) in a strong-willed way.

The speakers said the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) had earned an elevation for islam and the Muslims.

They said his great sacrifice had given us the lesson that irrespective of the limited material resources and numbers, "the real power lies in the truthfulness of the objectives."

Related Topics

World Police Martyrs Shaheed Law And Order Jammu Karbala Same Muzaffarabad Rawalakot Mirpur Kotli SITE Bagh Neelam Azad Jammu And Kashmir Sunday Muslim Event All From Government

Recent Stories

NMC discusses social media standards, Emiratisatio ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Taxis now fully fitted with security cameras

2 hours ago

Dar Al Ber, Dubai RTA help 1,300 girls get to scho ..

3 hours ago

First Tesla car-share operation in region now oper ..

4 hours ago

World’s oldest known natural pearl discovered on ..

4 hours ago

FNC concludes participation in IPU meetings in Ser ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.