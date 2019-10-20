AJK observes chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) with due solemnity, reverence

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) : , Oct 20 (APP):The Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S) and other martyrs of Karbala was observed across Azad Jammu & Kashmir on Sunday with due religious zeal and solemnity amidst full traditional sectarian harmony and reverence.

In Muzaffarabad, the central mourning procession to mark the Chehlum of the martyrs of Karbala was taken out from Imambargah Hussainia which culminated at the same site after passing through traditional routes in the capital city.

The capital district administration had evolved a contingency plan to maintain law and order in the urban localities and security on the routes of processions.

Similar processions to observe the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and other martyrs were taken out in all other AJK district and tehsil headquarters including all the three districts of Mirpur division in peaceful manner.

In AJK chehlum processions were brought out from Imambargahs which culminated at their fixed spots after marching through their tradition routes in all ten district headquarters including Mirpur, Muzaffarabad, Haveili, Hattiyan, Kotli, Bhimbher, Bagh, Sudahnoti, Rawalakot and Neelam valley.

Re-calling the martyrdom of Hazart Imam Hussain (AS), Ulema and Zakereen during the course of the procession delivered speeches highlighting the great essence of the day.

Like elsewhere, in Mirpur, the divisional and district administration, led by Commissioner Mirpur Division Muhammad Tsyyeb, DIG Police Sardar Gulfraz, DC Raja Tahir Mumtaz, , SSP Raja Irfan Salim, city Inspector and other senior officers, had made convoluted security arrangements to ensure peace and harmony during the course of Chehlum procession.

Ulema-in meticulous and people in broad-spectrum-along with social organisations, volunteers, notables and government personnel deserve a spontaneous gratitude for their splendid n' round-the-clock cohesion, backed by a persistent vigil which did not allow any problematic episode to crop up.

Paying glorious tributes to the martyrs of Karbala including Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), and his companions for the cause of Islam, at Imambargah Sadaat Colony and Shaheed chowk, Uleme and Zakirs including Maulana Tanveer Shirazi, Maulana Akhter Abbas and others said, "the event of Karbala inspires us to uphold the glory of Islam." They said, "we should not hesitate to render any sacrifice, even of our lives, for the lofty ideals of Islam." The speakers said, the Muslims world over were mourning the great martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) in a strong-willed way.

The speakers said the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) had earned an elevation for islam and the Muslims.

They said his great sacrifice had given us the lesson that irrespective of the limited material resources and numbers, "the real power lies in the truthfulness of the objectives."