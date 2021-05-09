AJK observes world mothers day with exceptional love, affection

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) : May 09 (APP):The World Mothers Day was observed across Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) on Sunday with renewal of the pledge to love mothers as much as possible and to keep their souls satisfied in view of the most dignified and supreme status of this relation as also enshrined by the teachings of islam.

A brief and simple ceremony of 'Chader Poshi' (Cladding) of women as a mark of great respect and honour for the supreme relation of mother (under prevailing SOPs combating Covid pandemic) was held here.

Sons and daughters conveyed good wishes to their mothers coupled with the prayers for long lives of their mothers to keep the children intact with the blessing of this supreme relation. Whereas those unfortunate, who have lost this relation, prayed for the rest of the souls of their mothers in eternal peace.

Talking to APP on eve of the World Mothers Day former AJK minister for women development and Chairperson Khdeeja Tul Kubra Al Binaat running by illustrious Kashmiri NGO Awaz Foundation AJK Mrs. Naheed Tariq highlighted the superiority and importance of this relation as also confided and determined in the teachings of Islam.

She emphasized the need for maintaining the high decorum of the relation of mother through showing maximum respect and honor of this supreme relation all the time especially at the old stage.

She said that the word 'Maan' is most beautiful word – since lips and eyes meet while saying this word. Mother, they said, is a great delight and every one should deal with the mother most pleasantly coupled with full respect and honor.

Mrs Naheed Tariq said that the gravity of deep-rooted love for a mother should also be asked from those hearts who lost this great relation and whom mothers are under maunds of 'Matti' (earth refuse).

She said that although mother is a small world but the reality hidden in this word was ascertained only to those who, by now, have deprived of this most superior relation.

Concluding, the ex AJK Women Development minister advised all including the young generation for fully obeying the advises of mother all the time especially at each step of their old age to keep the soul satisfied besides fully acting upon the Islamic teachings which enshrined the superior status of this relation.